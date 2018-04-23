New WalletHub report looks good for engineers

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report Monday on 2018’s Best & Worst Entry-Level Jobs.

“If you studied engineering in college, that’s definitely good news here,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Most of the top Entry-Level Jobs are engineers, everything from systems engineers to electrical and hardware engineers. Web applications developers are also in the top five.”

There are some exceptions to the engineering rule, though.

“Other things in the top ten here, one is a certified nursing assistant for nursing homes,” said Gonzalez. “Obviously, the growing elderly population comes into play there. Number ten is an architect. Other than that, mostly very tech fields.”

One bright spot for potential growth is certified occupational therapist assistants. They have the highest projected job growth by 2026, 28.9 percent.

“Not only is there a lot of immediate opportunity for those types of jobs, but the starting salary is pretty good and there’s a high number of job openings right now,” said Gonzalez. “There’s also a lot of growth potential. We are not expecting some of those jobs to be replaced with a computer, at least not anytime soon.”

For the full report, please visit: wallethub.com/edu/best-entry-level-jobs/3716.