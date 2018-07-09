WIBW News Now!

New WalletHub survey on city efficiency puts Kansas communities around the top third

by on July 9, 2018 at 1:45 PM

Two Kansas cities fell around the top third in local leadership effectiveness, according to a new survey from WalletHub. Topeka was 44th in the survey, while Wichita was 52nd.

“We essentially looked at two things here, the quality of the govermnment provided city services as well as how much those cost,” said analyst Jill Gonzalez. “What is the city budget, essentially, per capita?”

Using that approach, WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best.

“Topeka has a smaller budget,” said Gonzalez. “That budget seems to be used a little bit more efficiently, more bang for their buck there. It excels mostly when it comes to things like education and when it comes to safety and healthcare.”

Wichita as a larger city, ends up spending more on the public safety piece, which pulls its overall ranking down a little. The closest city in the top 10 was Oklahoma City at 10th overall.

 

Source: WalletHub
Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.