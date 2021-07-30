New Way for Cities to Pay Back State Loans

The Kansas Legislature last March created the City Utility Low-Interest Loan program.
It was for cities who needed emergency assistance due to the extreme cold weather event the month before.
Now the state has a new system for those cities to pay back those loans.
Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers has announced that the Treasurer’s Office has fully upgraded its system for collection of bond payments from municipalities, as well as repayment of City Utility Low-Interest Loans.
The new system has been upgraded to be more user-friendly, and to provide added security for processing transactions.
Users of the system will now be able to make their municipal bond and temporary note payments securely through the new online portal.
It also enables users to access invoices electronically, allowing them access to the amounts due, make payments sooner, and save on paper.
The office services more than 2,200 bond issues totaling in excess of $13 billion, and 52 City Utility Low-Interest Loans totaling in excess of $74 million.