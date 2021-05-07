New Wichita State University President Named
The board which oversees Kansas’ higher education system appointed the man who has twice stepped in on separate occasions as its interim president as the new president at Wichita State University.
The decision by the Kansas Board of Regents to make Richard Muma the university’s 15th president is effective immediately.
Muma had been serving as interim president since September, when former president Jay Golden resigned after less than a year on the job.
While the reason for his abrupt resignation was never made public, Golden’s decision last year to cancel a virtual speech by Ivanka Trump angered donors and others.
In turning to Muma to lead the university, the regents picked someone with deep ties to the university that span more than 25 years, during which he also served as a professor, department chair, executive vice president, and provost.
Muma was born in Wichita, but raised in Houston.