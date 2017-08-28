New Willard Bridge open ahead of time and under budget

A team effort resulted in the opening of the new Willard Bridge Monday afternoon.

“Thank you so much for joining us here today on this very special occasion,” said Shawnee County Commissioner Shelly Buhler. “Your attendance is testimony to the importance in the investment in infrastructure not only in Shawnee County, but across the State of Kansas.”

The best news about the bridge came from Shawnee County Public Works Director Tom Vlach.

“This project will be completed three months ahead of schedule and roughly $6.6 million under budget,” Vlach said.

The project was originally supposed to cost nearly $25 million. It now will be just over $18 million.

“We are all truly grateful to have the bridge completed,” said Buhler. “Once again, and for years to come, the NW Carlson Road bridge, affectionately known as the Willard bridge, will provide a safe and significant crossing over this beautiful Kansas River.”

The bridge is expected to last 75 to 100 years. The Kansas Department of Transportation assisted in the project by providing an interest-free loan to the county to allow them to start the project a year early.

“It’s a really powerful statement of what we can accomplish together,” said Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer. “We’re doing it under budget and below time. That’s a fantastic compliment to the people that have been working here.”

Commissioner Buhler was in the first car to cross the new bridge and her daughter, student government president Maura Buhler was in attendance to represent the students of Rossville High School, who will see their commute go from 45 minutes to 5 minutes for those who had to go around while the bridge was closed.