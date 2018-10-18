New York Times 2nd bite at 3rd District polling apple still shows strength for Davids, KU political scientist says

The New York Times finished a second poll of Kansas 3rd Congressional district on Wednesday and a University of Kansas political scientist says not much has changed.

“The poll in the Kansas 3rd is pretty stable,” said KU political scientist Patrick Miller. “It shows pretty much the same thing, more or less, given a margin of error, than what their last poll showed. In this case, Democrat Sharice Davids leading Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder by almost 10 points. She has net positive perceptions amongst voters. He has net negative perceptions, which is something his own polling even showed. Voters in the 3rd see Donald Trump more negatively than they do positively. That’s all pretty consistent with their last poll.”

It is still possible for Yoder to win, but it’s looking less and less likely.

“Theoretically, if you take the margin of error to its extreme, Yoder could be ahead of Davids by one point, which would still be a statistical tie, more or less,” said Miller. “Just looking at the one poll, that is a possible but unlikely outcome. It would be more likely for Yoder if there were a range of values that he could be ahead of her.”

In order to get a win, Yoder will likely need to do very well with currently undecided voters.

“It was 11 percent of people who said that they were going to be voting who said that they were undecided or who wouldn’t say who they were going to vote for,” said Miller. “Sharice Davids in this and other polling is polling around the 50 percent mark. She’s just under that in this poll. Kevin Yoder is more in the 40 percent mark, low 40s, you’ve even seen him in the high 30s in some polls.”

With less than three weeks until election day, it seems clear that the 3rd district seat is more competitive than it has been since the death of former Congressman Dennis Moore.