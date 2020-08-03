Newest justice for Kansas Supreme Court sworn in
The newest member of the Kansas Supreme Court has been sworn in.
Keynen “K.J.” Wall Jr. took the oath at the Kansas Judicial Center Monday. Chief Justice Marla Luckert presided at the ceremony.
The ceremony was smaller than usual because of the room needed to allow social distancing due to the coronavirus. Wall wore a mask as he was sworn in.
Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Wall in March to fill a vacancy created when former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retired in December.
Wall had been in private practice with the Forbes Law Group of Overland Park since 2015. Before that, he was special projects counsel to the Supreme Court, which involved managing the court’s capital appeals office.
Wall has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Kansas State University, a master’s degree in scientific and technical communication from the University of Minnesota, and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law.