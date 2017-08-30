Newest member of Kansas House sworn in Wednesday

A new state lawmaker has been sworn into office as a member of the Kansas House. Democrat Eileen Horn will represent Baldwin City and parts of Lawrence.

Horn is Douglas County’s sustainability director and she says she hasn’t decided what her top legislative priority will be yet.

“I’m really passionate about Medicaid expansion and key priorities for the Democratic party,” said Horn. “I think more generally, I’m really interested in working with colleagues of all political stripes to find common sense solutions for Kansans. I think there is a lot of positive momentum from the end of the last session. I’m looking forward to being part of that.”

Horn will bring a common but rarely heard stage of life to the Legislature.

“I’m about to have our second child,” said Horn. “I think my perspective as a working mom is also a really useful voice to bring, because it’s often a challenging job for young people with families. I think it’s critical that we’re here and being a part of the conversation.”

Horn is due in October and she looks forward to hitting the ground running when session begins in January.

“I look forward to meeting new people and hearing new perspectives,” said Horn. “I have been working in Lawrence for the past seven years for the City of Lawrence and Douglas County. I’ve had a very Lawrence-focused, local government focused lens, and I’m looking forward to broadening that perspective and working on statewide issues that affect all of us.”

Horn becomes a member of a 40 Democrat minority in the Kansas House.