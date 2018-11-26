Newly elected Sharice Davids says she plans to cast one of her first votes for Pelosi as House speaker

Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids says she plans to cast one of her first votes for Nancy Pelosi as House speaker.

In an announcement posted on her campaign website, the newly elected congresswoman also said she planned to vote for “several younger and newer members” for other leadership roles in the Democratic Caucus.

Davids says no one else has stood up to challenge Pelosi. She adds Kansans didn’t elect her to go to Washington to play political games and take symbolic protest votes.

Her announcement says the best way to move forward is to unite behind the speaker who will stand up to threats to health care access and to democracy. She says she appreciates that Pelosi has embraced proposed new rules that will begin to make Congress work better.