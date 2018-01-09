Newman’s Career High Leads Hawks Over Clones

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Malik Newman scored a career-high 27 points, Svi Mykhailiuk added 23 and No. 12 Kansas staved off an upset bid by Iowa State, pulling away in the closing minutes for an 83-78 victory Tuesday night.

Devonte Graham added 11 points for the Jayhawks (13-3, 3-1 Big 12), most of those coming in crunch time, when he shook off a 1-for-11 start from the field to knock down three big jumpers.

Lindell Wigginton had 27 points and Donovan Jackson scored 20 for the Cyclones (9-6, 0-4), whose four straight losses — including back-to-back overtime defeats — have come on the heels of nine straight wins.

Cameron Lard added 15 points and 10 rebounds, though he also had seven of the Cyclones’ 17 turnovers. Nick Weiler-Babb contributed 13 points, 10 boards and eight assists.

The game was tied 73-all with 3 1/2 minutes left, but Newman blocked Jackson’s shot to create a run-out for Kansas at the other end. Iowa State proceeded to turn it over on its next three possessions, and the Jayhawks converted two of them into easy baskets to put the game away.

It was the Jayhawks’ 12th win over Iowa State in their last 13 tries at Allen Fieldhouse.

It was also in question for 35-plus minutes.

The Jayhawks spent the first half settling for long, contested 3-pointers — they shot 24 of them and had just 10 attempts from inside the arc. They also kept breaking down on defense, and when they did manage an easy basket, a flub prevented them from stringing enough together to get the crowd into the game.

The young Cyclones, perhaps the only Big 12 team with less depth than Kansas, had Wigginton to thank for never trailing by more than eight points over the first 20 minutes.