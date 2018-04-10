WIBW News Now!

Newton man killed in Monday afternoon crash

by on April 10, 2018 at 11:31 AM (39 mins ago)

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Newton man was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 on Monday in Harvey County.

Sixty-seven-year-old Orville Schmidt was driving eastbound on U.S. 50 just before 3 p.m. at mile marker 270 when he crossed the center line to the left and struck a semi driven by 65-year-old Jose Catarino Ramos of El Paso, Texas in the westbound lane.

Schmidt’s car rolled and came to rest facing north in the eastbound lane. The semi came to rest on the right shoulder of westbound U.S. 50.

Seventy-five-year-old Nancy Schmidt, a passenger in the car, was taken to Via Christi St. Francis for treatment. Ramos was not hurt.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.