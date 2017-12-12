Newton officer won’t be charged for fatal shooting in August

No charges will be filed in an officer-involved fatal shooting in McPherson County in August.

McPherson County Attorney Gregory Benefiel announced Tuesday that a county deputy who fired the shot that killed 24-year-old William Holmes reasonably believed that another officer was in serious danger.

The shooting occurred after a chase started in Newton when police responded to a burglary call. The vehicle eventually was disabled near Moundridge. Benefiel says Homes and a passenger yelled obscenities at officers and Holmes yelled “shoot me.”

KAKE-TV reports Benefiel says officers unsuccessfully used non-lethal means such as bean-bags and a Taser to try and subdue Holmes. Benefiel says Holmes eventually was shot while trying to gain possession of a Newton officer’s gun during a struggle.

The Newton officer suffered minor injuries.