Next meeting of Election Integrity commission less than two weeks away

The vice chair of the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, gave a preview of what can be expected at the panel’s next meeting, which is less than two weeks away on September 12th in New Hampshire.

“This will be the first meeting where you see the presentation of a significant amount of research and evidence,” said Kobach. “Statistical research and things like that.”

Kobach is hoping the data presented can assist Kansas in its legal wrangling over voting legislation.

“One of the issues in the main lawsuit that we’re fighting right now in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas is how significant is the problem of non-citizens registering in the state of Kansas,” Kobach said. “The state has presented in the litigation evidence of 127 specific individuals that we know of, that we’ve found, but the big question is what is the total number? The 127 is just a small subset of whatever the total number is. The commission may or may not be able to shed some light on that.”

There is a simple reason that the meeting is in the Granite State.

“Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who is the longest-serving Secretary of State in the country, invited the commission to hold its second meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire,” Kobach said. “We were happy to accept that invitation.”

New Hampshire is a state with same-day voter registration and an effort is being made to include some of that state’s data in the September meeting, but Kobach is not sure if it will be ready by then.