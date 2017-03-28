NFIB Kansas Chapter Concerned About Medicaid Expansion; Will Ask For Veto

The Kansas chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business is concerned about the timing of the Medicaid expansion bill that has made it through the Kansas Legislature.

“At this point in time, we just don’t think it’s prudent to go down the path of expanding Medicaid,” said NFIB Kansas State Director Dan Murray. “It’s a program that is under scrutiny at the federal level, with the Affordable Care Act being opposed by the new administration.”

Though it isn’t clear what may be done by Congress about the Affordable Care Act, it’s that very lack of clarity that would seem to be a reason to slow down.

In the face of all of that change and potential change in Washington, D.C., small business owners are also facing the prospect of significant tax hikes this session,” said Murray. “I just think the uncertainty at this point in time has led many of our members to say, why now?”

It is the intent of NFIB-Kansas to ask the Governor to veto the bill.

“We certainly intend to communicate to the Governor that we think it’s in the best interests of small business owners to veto this bill at this time,” said Murray.

The concern is that between potential federal changes to healthcare law and what seems like imminent state changes to tax policy, costs for businesses could skyrocket going forward.