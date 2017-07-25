NFIB Kansas pleased with Senate motion to proceed on health care reform

The National Federation of Independent Business is pleased to see another step taken toward health care reform, and its Kansas chapter is glad to see Kansas two U.S. Senators support the motion to proceed with debate on the measure.

“NFIB Kansas is pleased with the Senate and particularly our two Kansas Senators and their vote to take that crucial first step towards repealing Obamacare,” said NFIB Kansas State Director Dan Murray. “We have, for years, been concerned about the skyrocketing cost of health care. It’s been the number one problem for small business owners for more than 30 years.”

Even though it’s not clear what the final measure will look like, doing nothing was not a viable strategy, according to NFIB Kansas.

“Obamacare inflicted a health care system on our members that dramatically increased costs and diminished selection,” said Murray. “Keeping Obamacare is simply not an option for small businesses in Kansas. While we know that much work remains on moving towards a final vote on repealing Obamacare, we’re certainly pleased to see this first step.”

NFIB Kansas will continue to be engaged as the debate goes forward.

“We’re watching to see which Senators deliver on their campaign promise to small businesses,” said Murray. “For years, going back to the initial passage of Obamacare, our delegation, both Congressional and the Senate delegation, have indicated they want to do something about Obamacare repeal and replace. We’re pleased to see that they’ve made that first vote today.”

The motion to proceed passed 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie.