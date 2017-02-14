NFIB-Kansas Prepares For Small Business Day At The Capitol Wednesday; Brownback To Speak

Ahead of the National Federation of Independent Business Day at the Capitol on Wednesday, NFIB-Kansas State Director Dan Murray expressed hope on the federal policy level for small businesses.

“The new administration clearly has sent signals to small business owners that they’re going to get out of the way of business,” said Murray. “Their goal is to lessen the burdensome regulations that came down in the previous administration, taking a strong look at taxes and other reforms at the federal level.”

Murray doesn’t feel the same way about the direction in Topeka.

“We’re maybe going in the opposite direction, particularly as it pertains to small business taxes,” said Murray. “There are several proposals, both in the House and Senate, that would repeal the small business income tax exemption, and also make that a retroactive tax increase, one that would be effective as of January of 2017.”

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback will be the keynote speaker for NFIB’s event. Murray wants to hear some reassurance that Brownback continues to support small businesses.

“We want to hear that he’s clearly going to stand up against those that are looking to completely undo the gains that we’ve made over the past few years,” said Murray. “I think that we’ll certainly hear that.”

The governor is scheduled to speak at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.