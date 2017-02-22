NFIB Kansas State Director Says ‘Better Options’ Still Available On Taxes

The Kansas Senate voted narrowly to sustain Governor Sam Brownback’s veto of what would be the state’s largest ever tax increase. NFIB-Kansas State Director Dan Murray reminds everyone that this doesn’t mean the debate on tax policy is over, in fact, it’s just beginning.

“This was the first option presented,” said Murray. “We think there are better options out there. If the legislature is intent on raising taxes, let’s take a more reasoned approach to the process of doing that. We don’t want to disrupt the most vulnerable sector of our economy. We think that’s the small business sector.”

A portion of the now dead legislation would have rolled back the tax exemption on over 330,000 small businesses in Kansas. Murray says even the opposition may have room for movement.

“If they’re intent on repealing the small business income tax exemption, certainly, we’re going to oppose that,” said Murray. “Let’s not make it retroactive. Let’s look at ways to mitigate a full repeal. Maybe we provide a cap in there, maybe we do some other things to not fully repeal what we think is a targeted benefit.”

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback said he might support a cap when he spoke at a press conference Wednesday morning.

“I’m willing to look at caps on the small business tax proposal,” said Brownback. “If you can cap it at $150,000, you’d have over 90 percent of your businesses in the state have a tax exempt situation, because most are very small.”

Even though the small business exemption is intact for now, Murray acknowledges that there is a perception problem with it.

“It’s been viewed as an unfair distribution of tax cuts,” said Murray. “We targeted tax relief on the small business sector, which I have always said is the largest sector of our economy. Over 60 to 65 percent of the net new jobs created in Kansas are generated by small businesses. Tax incentives abound for larger businesses both at the local level and at the state level. This is the first time that Kansas has really looked at a policy that would try to reduce taxes on our job creators.”

Turnaround for the Kansas Legislature will take place at the end of this week. Tax bills are exempt.