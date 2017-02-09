NFIB: Senate Bill 147 Changes Rules In The Middle Of The Game; Consider Cuts First

The National Federation of Independent Business Kansas chapter has come out against Senate Bill 147, a measure that would eliminate the so-called LLC exemption.

“We understand the Legislature has very difficult decisions before them,” said state director Dan Murray. “They have, what we like to call, bad solutions and worse solutions. We think the worst solution of all would be increasing income taxes on small businesses, the very businesses that can least afford a tax increase.”

The problem with closing the loophole, according to NFIB, is that it hits main street in Kansas communities hard.

“Most of your main street businesses will view this as a massive tax hike on their operation,” said Murray.

But, even worse than the tax itself in Murray’s mind is the fact that the bill would make it apply from the beginning of this year.

“The hardest thing for me to stomach is that the proposal includes a provision that would make this tax increase retroactive to January of this year,” said Murray. “That’s something that I just can’t go to sleep at night thinking that this Legislature would actually contemplate passing.”

The other issue is that tax increases take some time to implement in the best of circumstances.

“What that means is that here in April of 2018, they’re lucky if it would happen sooner, small business owners would get a note from the Department of Revenue or maybe from their CPA if they’re able to have one on board to tell them that, by the way, those taxes you thought that you weren’t supposed to be paying, the Legislature decided here in February or March to go ahead and reimpose those taxes, increase those taxes, and you should have been making payments.”

Murray says that NFIB thinks the state should consider budget cuts to solve the immediate problem before imposing tax increases.