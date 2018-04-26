NFL First Round Ends with Chiefs Staying Put

The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft has come and gone and the Kansas City Chiefs remained quiet without their first round pick.

Rumor was the Chiefs were in the market for trading up into the first round but they remained steady with their second and two third round picks of this years draft

Quarterbacks and trades were the main attraction for the the first round.

Some monster trades, the Saints trading up to get a pass rusher, the Bills traded up for their franchise quarterback. The Ravens made a late move to take the Eagles pick at 32 and took quarterback Lamar Jackson. Seahawks traded back to accumulate picks and took Rashaad Penny of San Diego State.

The Chargers selected Derwin James, a safety out of Florida State, the Raiders traded back and got offensive lineman Kolton Miller and the Denver Broncos selected Bradley Chubb who fell to the fifth spot giving the Broncos a dynamic duo of Von Milller and Chubb for years to come.

The first round of the NFL Draft finished Thursday night.