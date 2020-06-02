NFL Says Teams Have to Stay Home for Training Camp
All 32 NFL teams have been told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most NFL teams stay at their training complexes year-round, but Dallas, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Buffalo are among those that stage training camp elsewhere.
The Cowboys and Steelers are scheduled for the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 and will be the first two teams to report in late July. Dallas usually trains in Oxnard, California, and Pittsburgh in nearby Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
This means no St. Joseph training campt for the Chiefs. They will hold camp at their Arrowhead facilities. The Chiefs haven’t had training camp in the Kansas City area since 1990.