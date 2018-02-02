WIBW News Now!

Nice but chilly Friday ahead

by on February 2, 2018 at 4:47 AM

Friday should be fine and Saturday looks really good, but pay attention to Sunday, as we could see some snow, but likely just an inch or less.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cold this morning, then breezy and not as cold this afternoon, with a high at 39.

Tonight: Breezy, with a low at 30.

Tomorrow: Breezy and a bit warmer, with a high at 52. A cold front moves through Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night: Chilly, with a low at 22.

Sunday: Light snow possible and windy, with a high at 25.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 45. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 57.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 24.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 28.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.