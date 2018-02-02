Nice but chilly Friday ahead

Friday should be fine and Saturday looks really good, but pay attention to Sunday, as we could see some snow, but likely just an inch or less.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cold this morning, then breezy and not as cold this afternoon, with a high at 39.

Tonight: Breezy, with a low at 30.

Tomorrow: Breezy and a bit warmer, with a high at 52. A cold front moves through Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night: Chilly, with a low at 22.

Sunday: Light snow possible and windy, with a high at 25.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 45. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 57.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 24.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 28.