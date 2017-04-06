WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 58°
Winds NW 16 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear60°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear65°
50°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear77°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy78°
54°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy64°
41°

Nice During The Day, Chilly At Night

by on April 6, 2017 at 7:02 AM (6 hours ago)

The next couple of days will be nice, but there is a frost advisory in effect for early Friday morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cool this morning, then sunny, and not as windy today, with a high at 59.

Tonight: Frost Advisory in effect and clear, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 65.

Saturday: Windy, with a high at 78.  

Sunday: A chance of thunderstorms by late afternoon-evening. Some could be strong, with a high at 78.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 62.

Tonight: Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 67.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 82.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 80.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.