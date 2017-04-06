Nice During The Day, Chilly At Night

The next couple of days will be nice, but there is a frost advisory in effect for early Friday morning.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Cool this morning, then sunny, and not as windy today, with a high at 59.
Tonight: Frost Advisory in effect and clear, with a low at 32.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 65.
Saturday: Windy, with a high at 78.
Sunday: A chance of thunderstorms by late afternoon-evening. Some could be strong, with a high at 78.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 62.
Tonight: Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low at 35.
Tomorrow: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 67.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 82.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 80.