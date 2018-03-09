Nice Friday ahead before cold front over the weekend

Enjoy Friday and Saturday, because Sunday will feel chillier than it is.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 33.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 59.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow before 7am, then a chance of rain between 7am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 62.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 47.