27°F
Clear
Feels Like 23°
Winds West 4 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear59°
48°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy58°
28°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow Showers36°
26°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast48°
38°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm43°
23°

Nice Friday, chilly weekend

March 30, 2018

A Good Friday before a chilly Easter weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Following a chilly morning, sunny and cool today, with a high at 62.

Tonight: Clouding back up and breezy with a few overnight showers and a low at 48.

Saturday: Windy, with a high at 60. A strong cold front moves in during the afternoon, with winds gusting to 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Rain or light snow – especially along and north of I-70, and a low at 28.

Easter Sunday: A chance of rain or snow in the morning and a high at 40.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 63. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 46.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 57.

Tomorrow Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 28.

Easter Sunday: A slight chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers between noon and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 43.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.