Nice Friday and Saturday with a rain chance Sunday

We’re as warm today as we’ve been in awhile and the weekend isn’t too bad either, temperature wise until later on Sunday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and not as cold with a high at 52 and South winds from 15-30 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler, with a high at 48.

Sunday: A chance of light rain or drizzle, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 52. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 49.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 32.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain or drizzle after noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 49.