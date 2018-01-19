Nice Friday and Saturday with a rain chance Sunday

We’re as warm today as we’ve been in awhile and the weekend isn’t too bad either, temperature wise until later on Sunday.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy and not as cold with a high at 52 and South winds from 15-30 mph this afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 32.
Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler, with a high at 48.
Sunday: A chance of light rain or drizzle, with a high at 55.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 52. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 31.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 49.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 32.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain or drizzle after noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 49.