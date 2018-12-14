Nice mid-December weekend ahead

A really nice weekend is ahead.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy this morning, with clearing throughout the morning and a high at 48.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 25.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 55.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 55.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 21. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 6 mph.