WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


50°F
Clear
Feels Like 50°
Winds NNE 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy73°
58°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy80°
64°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy84°
52°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy67°
47°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Rain55°
48°

Nice Monday, Slight Chance of Storms Tuesday

by on April 17, 2017 at 4:37 AM (35 mins ago)

Partly sunny and seasonable Monday, with slight chances of rain slipping in Tuesday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, with a high at 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 57.

Tomorrow: A warm front lifting into northern Kansas may trigger an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, with a high at 79.

Wednesday: Windy and warmer, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 71. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 83.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.