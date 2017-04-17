Nice Monday, Slight Chance of Storms Tuesday

Partly sunny and seasonable Monday, with slight chances of rain slipping in Tuesday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, with a high at 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 57.

Tomorrow: A warm front lifting into northern Kansas may trigger an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, with a high at 79.

Wednesday: Windy and warmer, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 71. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 83.