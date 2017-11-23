Nice Thanksgiving weekend ahead

A pretty Thanksgiving Day and a nice weekend. No travel trouble anticipated.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high at 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 44.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 73.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 60.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high at 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 48.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 75.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 61.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.