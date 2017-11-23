WIBW News Now!

Nice Thanksgiving weekend ahead

by on November 23, 2017 at 6:47 AM (53 mins ago)

A pretty Thanksgiving Day and a nice weekend. No travel trouble anticipated.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high at 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 44.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 73.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 60.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high at 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 48.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 75.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 61.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.