Nice Thursday ahead

by on April 19, 2018 at 5:02 AM (39 mins ago)

Gray skies are going to clear up this morning and it should be a good afternoon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and cool this afternoon, with a high at 58.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy, with a high at 65.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with a high at 57.

Sunday: Cloudy, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 61. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 65.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high at 54.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 64.

