Nice Thursday ahead

Gray skies are going to clear up this morning and it should be a good afternoon.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny and cool this afternoon, with a high at 58.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 35.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy, with a high at 65.
Saturday: Scattered showers, with a high at 57.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high at 62.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 61. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 36.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 65.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high at 54.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 64.