WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


30°F
Clear
Feels Like 30°
Winds North 0 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear56°
45°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain64°
42°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy53°
29°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear55°
40°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy58°
41°

Nice Thursday before Friday warmup

by on November 16, 2017 at 4:40 AM (3 hours ago)

Sunshine today, but warmer tomorrow. Enjoy Friday when it comes, because we’re back in the 50s on the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clear and cool this morning, then sunny this afternoon, with a high at 55.

Tonight: Clouding back up, breezy and not as cool, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Drizzle early, then breezy and warmer, with a high at 70.

Saturday: Breezy and cooler, with a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 60. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 49.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 73.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 53.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.