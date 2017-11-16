Nice Thursday before Friday warmup

Sunshine today, but warmer tomorrow. Enjoy Friday when it comes, because we’re back in the 50s on the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clear and cool this morning, then sunny this afternoon, with a high at 55.

Tonight: Clouding back up, breezy and not as cool, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Drizzle early, then breezy and warmer, with a high at 70.

Saturday: Breezy and cooler, with a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 60. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 49.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 73.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 53.