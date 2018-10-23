Nice Tuesday ahead

Beautiful fall weather continues.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few high clouds this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon, with a high at 68.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 38.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and cooler, with a high at 63.

Thursday: Scattered showers, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high at 56.