Nice Tuesday ahead

The weather will remain mostly peaceful through today, but changes are coming Wednesday night.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warm, with a high at 92.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 65.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm, with a high at 92.

Wednesday Night: An approaching cold front will bring showers and storms into Thursday, with a low at 68.

Thursday: Morning storms then cloudy, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 91. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 94.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 68.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 85.