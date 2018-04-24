Nice Tuesday, cooler Wednesday

WIBW News Now!

47°F
Clear
Feels Like 47°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy76°
50°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Rain52°
40°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy70°
44°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear69°
44°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear75°
49°

April 24, 2018

It will remain warm today, but cool off tomorrow, with some rain possible late tonight.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly clear this morning, but clouding up later today, with a high at 76. North winds 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a few showers possible overnight and a low at 48.

Wednesday: Morning showers, with a high at 58.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain in the afternoon and not as cool, with a high at 68.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high at 70. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low at 43.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high at 56.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 67.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.