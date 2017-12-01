Nice weekend ahead

A warmup is coming later Friday ahead of a nice weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 60.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cold, with a low at 35.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 60.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 67.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 61. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 33. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 68.