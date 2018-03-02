A relatively warm, nice weekend ahead for the most part.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 64.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 64. Breezy, with a south wind that could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 44.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 67.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 68.