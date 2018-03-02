WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


25°F
Clear
Feels Like 25°
Winds North 0 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear60°
42°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy63°
47°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain60°
42°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy55°
36°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy43°
28°

Nice weekend ahead

by on March 2, 2018 at 5:44 AM (28 mins ago)

A relatively warm, nice weekend ahead for the most part.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 64.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 64. Breezy, with a south wind that could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 44.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 67.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 68.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.