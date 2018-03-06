Nichols: Sirens have a purpose, but it’s for the outdoors

As we prepare for another severe storm season, it’s important to be reminded of what outdoor warning sirens are designed to do and what they are not designed to do.

“Those things are made for outdoors,” said Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols. “They are not to be relied upon every single time, because you can’t hear them. If you’re inside, with the storm noise, to include trees going back and forth and the other environmental stuff that’s going on out there during a storm and the construction standards for homes right now, you’re not going to be able to hear those things.”

The point of a warning, whether from a siren or through a weather radio, or on commercial radio or TV is to get you to act.

“We can tell people there’s a warning all day long,” said Nichols. “It’s their response to that warning is what really matters. That’s what we really want people to focus on is making your plan. When you hear a siren, or you hear a weather radio, or you hear Nick Gosnell saying there’s a Tornado Warning here, there’s an action that needs to happen with that.”

Another clarifying point is that the outdoor sirens in Shawnee County will now be sounded to match the actual warned

area.

“You might hear Tornado Warning in Shawnee County, but we’re only going to sound those sirens in that warned area, which may be only one or two sirens,” said Nichols. “If I have a Tornado Warning in Silver Lake and only Silver Lake, it’s going to come out as a Tornado Warning in Shawnee County located at Silver Lake. You’re only going to hear the siren at Silver Lake.”

The only time all of the sirens would sound is for a test or if the entire county would be warned on the same storm, which is rare.