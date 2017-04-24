Nine area organizations are recipients of $40,000 from The Women’s Fund

Nine organizations will be the 2017 recipients of grants from The Women’s Fund on Wednesday afternoon at the Topeka Country Club. Marsha Pope, President of The Women’s Fund said that the organizations will share $40,000 this year for their work in three different areas.

“This year, The Women’s Fund granted in the area of financial literacy, mental health, and STEAM programs,” said Pope. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

The organizations receiving grants for 2017 are Antioch Family Life Center, Boys & Girls Club of Topeka, Catholic Charities of NE KS, Housing & Credit Counseling, Inc., Kansas Ballet Company, Mulvane Art Museum, Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy, Topeka Performing Arts Center and Valeo Behavioral Health.

Each organization submitted grant proposals and had to go through an interview process as Pope explains.

“Grant applications are collected and (the) grants committee reviews those and grants are made to organizations in our community,” Pope said.

In its 12th year of philanthropy with more than 300 members, The Women’s Fund has awarded more than $350,000.00 in grants. For more information about The Women’s Fund, go to their website at womensfundtopeka.org.