WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


83°F
Clear
Feels Like 83°
Winds SW 9 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear97°
72°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy94°
75°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear99°
75°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy96°
70°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm91°
67°

Nineties around all weekend, but we could see a slight chance of rain relief

by on August 3, 2018 at 6:13 AM (4 hours ago)

The heat is on for Friday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy and hot, with a high at 97 and south winds 15-25 mph throughout the afternoon.

Tonight: Breezy and warm, with a low at 72.

Saturday: An afternoon storm possible, with a high at 92.

Sunday: Sunny, windy and hot, with a high at 98.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 94. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low at 73.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 91.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.