Nineties around all weekend, but we could see a slight chance of rain relief

The heat is on for Friday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy and hot, with a high at 97 and south winds 15-25 mph throughout the afternoon.

Tonight: Breezy and warm, with a low at 72.

Saturday: An afternoon storm possible, with a high at 92.

Sunday: Sunny, windy and hot, with a high at 98.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 94. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low at 73.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 91.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98.