AUDIO: No. 6 Washburn takes down No. 1 Central Missouri in NCAA regional semifinal match

The No. 6 Washburn volleyball team knocked off No. 1 Central Missouri in four sets to advance on to the NCAA Central Region title match against No. 15 Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Dec. 4. First serve in Warrensburg, Mo. is set for 7 p.m.
Hear from Chris Herron as he recaps the big win and previews the regional final with Concordia.
This marks the second time this season that Washburn has defeated the top-ranked team in the nation as the Ichabods beat then-ranked No. 1 Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 18.
After dropping the opening set 25-14, Washburn came storming back to win the next three by the scores of 25-11, 27-25, and 25-18 to improve its record to 28-5.
The Jennies (29-4) used a 7-0 scoring run to jump out to 10-4 in the opening set. Errors began to pile up for Washburn and the Jennies cruised to a 25-14 victory.
Taylor Antonowich got the second set going with a service ace and Washburn put together a 5-1 scoring run with kills from four different Ichabods to take a 7-2 advantage. The Ichabod offense continued to roll and won seven of the last eight points of the set to even up the match at one game apiece.
UCM held an early 5-2 lead in the third frame when Washburn started to chip away at the deficit and leveled the score at 6-6. The Jennies responded with several scoring runs and pushed their lead out to 22-16. The momentum of the match changed when Allison Maxwell hammered down a kill that started a run of seven unanswered points for Washburn to make it 24-22 in favor of the Ichabods. Central Missouri knotted up the score at 24 and then a successful UCM challenge tied up the score at 25-all, but back-to-back attacking errors by the Jennies gave Washburn a 2-1 advantage in the match.
The teams exchanged points to start the fourth until a Jalyn Stevenson recorded a kill to ignite a 10-2 scoring run to put Washburn in front, 16-9. The all-around team effort continued both offensively and defensively as the Ichabods remained in control of the set. Kelsey Gordon put the match away with a kill to seal the 25-18 triumph.
Washburn hit .142 in the match and limited Central Missouri to a .096 hitting percentage. The Ichabods led in kills, 53-43, and a slight edge in digs, 82-80.
Three Ichabods finished in double-figure kills, led by Berg’s 19. She also had nine digs and five blocks. Stevenson and Gordon both contributed 10 kills apiece. Allison Sadler notched her 11th double-double of the year with 47 assists and 19 digs. Libero Faith Rottinghaus led all players with 27 digs. Antonowich landed three of Washburn’s five service aces and also scooped up 10 digs.
Audrey Fisher led the Jennies with 12 kills and was a part of seven blocks.
WASHBURN NOTES: