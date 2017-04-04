WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


50°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 50°
Winds North 7 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Rain52°
44°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain60°
39°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear57°
35°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear63°
48°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear74°
62°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Areal Flood Watch until 1:00pm on April 5, 2017

No Campus Carry Debate Tuesday

by on April 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM (3 hours ago)

A highly anticipated debate on gun policy in the Kansas House did not happen on Tuesday as a motion to bring a bill above the line that would likely have been amended to create a vote on whether or not to allow concealed carry on college campuses and at hospitals failed.

The motion was brought by House Minority Leader Jim Ward and it was defeated 81-44. The motion would have taken 70 votes to succeed.

The vote was described by House District 29 Representative Brett Parker on Twitter as almost party line.

Four Republicans Shelee Brim of Shawnee, Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park, Melissa Rooker of Fairway and Tom Sloan of Lawrence voted for the motion along with all 40 Democrats.

A law was passed in 2013 allowing concealed guns in public buildings that do not have security such as metal detectors, but colleges and medical facilities across the state were given until July 1 of this year to comply.

Opponents on campuses and at hospitals have sought to change the law.

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action made it a focus on their website in recent days, asking supporters to write to their legislators to oppose any such legislation.

Former Kansas Legislator and sponsor of the 2015 Constitutional Carry bill in Kansas, Travis Couture-Lovelady is a lobbyist for the group.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.