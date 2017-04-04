No Campus Carry Debate Tuesday

A highly anticipated debate on gun policy in the Kansas House did not happen on Tuesday as a motion to bring a bill above the line that would likely have been amended to create a vote on whether or not to allow concealed carry on college campuses and at hospitals failed.

The motion was brought by House Minority Leader Jim Ward and it was defeated 81-44. The motion would have taken 70 votes to succeed.

The vote was described by House District 29 Representative Brett Parker on Twitter as almost party line.

Four Republicans Shelee Brim of Shawnee, Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park, Melissa Rooker of Fairway and Tom Sloan of Lawrence voted for the motion along with all 40 Democrats.

A law was passed in 2013 allowing concealed guns in public buildings that do not have security such as metal detectors, but colleges and medical facilities across the state were given until July 1 of this year to comply.

Opponents on campuses and at hospitals have sought to change the law.

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action made it a focus on their website in recent days, asking supporters to write to their legislators to oppose any such legislation.

Former Kansas Legislator and sponsor of the 2015 Constitutional Carry bill in Kansas, Travis Couture-Lovelady is a lobbyist for the group.