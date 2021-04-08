No Change in The Latest Kansas Drought Monitor Map
There was no change as far as drought is concerned in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map for Kansas. The latest estimates as of Tuesday, show that nearly 78 percent is considered in normal conditions. A little over 22 percent of the state is considered abnormally dry or in drought conditions. Almost 12 percent of the state is considered in drought conditions. The area considered D0-D4 covers a portion or all of 24 counties in western Kansas.
The states surrounding Kansas have varying degrees of drought conditions. If you go east into Missouri, zero percent of the state is considered abnormally dry or in drought conditions. You go north into Nebraska, nearly 23 and a half percent of the state is considered in drought conditions. You go south into Oklahoma, a little over 21 percent of the state is considered in drought conditions. If you go west into Colorado, over 92 percent of the state is still considered in drought conditions. The drought in Colorado is a part of a much larger further west that has been in the grip of a major drought. The area has also expanded into both North and South Dakota
Source: National Drought Mitigation Center