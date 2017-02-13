No Changes For Local Teams in KBCA Polls, Plus A Look At Sub-State Races

It’s “as you were” for three boys basketball teams and one girls basketball team ranked in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association weekly polls, released Monday.

Despite a Tuesday loss at Manhattan, the Washburn Rural Lady Junior Blues remain fifth in the 6A girls basketball poll. Carly Bachelor’s 18-point, 16-rebound performance helped the Lady Junior Blues rebound from the buzzer-beating loss to the third-ranked Lady Indians in Friday night’s 69-52 win over Hayden. The Lady Junior Blues are 11-4 and one game behind Manhattan in the hunt for the Centennial League crown.

In the boys 5A poll, both Shawnee Heights and Seaman remain third and ninth, respectively. The Thunderbirds ran their winning streak to nine with wins over Highland Park and Junction City last week. At 14-2, the Thunderbirds have the best overall record in the Centennial League and are locked in a three-way tie with Rural and Manhattan in the league title race. Seaman went 1-1 last week, beating Emporia on the road Tuesday before falling at Topeka High on Friday. They are 11-5 on the year.

Hayden remained sixth in the 4A-II boys poll by winning two of their three contests last week. They toppled Junction City at home on Tuesday and then rolled past Rural 69-59 at Rural Friday night. The Wildcats were beaten by 5A #10 St. James Academy at the Best of the Midwest Showcase on Saturday night to push their record to 11-5. They’re tied with Highland Park for second in the heated Centennial League race.

The KBCA boys and girls rankings in all classes can be viewed here (source):



With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the sub-state standings become more relevant as teams jockey for position. The Kansas Performance Index page has up-to-date sub-state projections based on the results thus far. They are reproduced here for all seven city girls and boys teams.

6A Girls (Washburn Rural, Topeka High)



5A Girls (Topeka West)



5A Girls (Highland Park, Seaman, Shawnee Heights)



4A-II Girls (Hayden)



6A Boys (Washburn Rural, Topeka High)



5A Boys (Topeka West)



5A Boys (Highland Park, Seaman, Shawnee Heights)



4A-II Boys (Hayden)

