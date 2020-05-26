No changes made to Shawnee County’s reopening orders
Today Governor Laura Kelly indicated in her Media Conference that she will veto HB 2054 and issue another emergency declaration.
The veto of HB2054 and the new declaration, therefore, make her document, Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas Phase 2.0, guidance for counties to follow.
After due deliberations, the Shawnee County Covid-19 Response Team and the Shawnee County Health Officer have determined that there will be no changes made to the orders in Shawnee County that were previously set forth on May 20, 2020, for Phase 2.0.
A Guide to Re-opening Shawnee County, Kansas Under Ad Astra 2.0 has been developed by the diverse membership of the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team and until further notice will fully follow all guidance in the Governor’s Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas Phase 2.0 and local restrictions.
The Shawnee County Health Officer will issue a new order that incorporates all of the Governor’s Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas Phase 2.0 guidance document as well as the additional restrictions and clarifications previously released as a part of Phase 2.0.