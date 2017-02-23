WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


62°F
Clear
Feels Like 62°
Winds ENE 13 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy62°
37°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy38°
23°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear45°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow54°
30°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain52°
43°

No charges in sexual assault report at Kansas fraternity

by on February 23, 2017 at 12:25 PM (3 hours ago)

The Douglas County District Attorney will not file charges after a sexual assault allegation prompted the University of Kansas to place the Kappa Sigma fraternity on probation in 2014.

District Attorney Charles Branson says his office found no evidence an assault occurred at the fraternity in September 2014.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Lawrence police continue to investigate a second alleged sex crime at the fraternity that was also reported in September 2014.

The university placed Kappa Sigma on two years’ probation after its investigation in fall 2014. The fraternity completed probation in December 2016.

Kansas officials said the fraternity violated the university’s student code’s sections on sexual harassment, endangering others and organizational responsibility but didn’t offer details of the violations.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.