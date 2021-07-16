No Critical Race Theory Being Taught: Kansas Board of Ed

The Kansas State Board of Education has released a statement saying that critical race theory is not part of state academic standards after hearing from at least one candidate for office who is claiming that it is.
Board Chairman Jim Porter said it was important for the board to issue a statement, partly because he had read a comment from a candidate for office, whom he wouldn’t name, that inaccurately claimed that critical race theory is being taught in Kansas schools.
Board Member Jean Clifford said that not commenting on the issue could be interpreted as a statement in itself.
“I think it’s important to let everyone know where we stand on this,” Clifford told The Associated Press.
The Kansas board’s statement said that critics are blending critical race theory with, quote, federal and state policies and requirements for measuring achievement, fairness and opportunity in education.