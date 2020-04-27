No Delay in Property Taxes Due Date
There was an extension on when you could pay your state and Federal income taxes, but that does not apply to property taxes.
The coronavirus pandemic does not appear to be delaying the quickly approaching May 10th deadline for Kansas property taxes.
Some property owners have questioned why the state pushed back its state income tax deadline, but not for property taxes.
Zach Fletcher, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Revenue, told the Lawrence Journal-World that delaying property tax deadlines is more of a local government decision.
He says that the governor cannot unilaterally change property tax structures or payments in general, and would not be inclined to cut funding sources during a prolonged public health emergency.
He noted that property taxes collected at the local and county level help fund functions like public safety and schools.
Kathy Johnson, executive director of finance for the Lawrence school district, said the district is relying on the incoming property taxes so it can finish paying its current budget, and close out its fiscal year at the end of June.