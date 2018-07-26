WIBW News Now!

No felony charges for Pizza Hut delivery driver in fatal Wichita crash during funeral procession

by on July 26, 2018 at 4:34 PM (2 hours ago)

A Pizza Hut driver in a fatal accident involving a woman waiting for a funeral procession in Wichita will not face felony charges.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says his office found insufficient evidence to file charges in the February crash that killed 59-year-old Karen Capps and injured her 86-year-old mother.  The Wichita Eagle reports the driver, 31-year-old Courtney Clodfelter, could still face traffic-related charges.

Police say Karen Capps and her mother, Jaunita Capps, had just left Resthaven cemetery and were stopped on the side of a road waiting for a funeral procession to pass when they were hit by a Pizza Hut minivan driven by Clodfelter.  The impact pushed the women’s vehicle into an electric pole, killing Karen Capps at the site.

