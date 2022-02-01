No Further Action Taken Against Former Judge

The Kansas Supreme Court says it will take no further action against a former county judge who sent nude photos of himself to a online site of swingers.
The court accepted a disciplinary panel’s ruling that former Russell County Magistrate Judge Marty Clark violated rules of judicial conduct by sharing the photos.
The justices said they would take no further action because Clark resigned from the bench in May, The Kansas City Star reported.
In March, the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct found Clark violated judicial ethical standards when he shared the photos of himself with another couple on “Club Foreplay.”.
The commission’s attorney argued that Clark should be barred from being a judge again unless he is educated on the integrity of the judicial branch.
Clark’s attorney argued Clark should not be disciplined for sending the photos to a private channel on his own time.