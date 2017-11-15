No injuries, minor damage reported in SW Topeka garage fire

Crews with the Topeka Fire Department made quick work of a garage fire Wednesday afternoon in southwest Topeka.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of SW Windsor Court.

Topeka Fire Capt. Todd Harrison says crews arrived and flames coming from the small, detached garage, located a few feet behind the home.

Harrison says the resident was working on a small car engine when it caught fire. The man ran inside to get his wife out of the house, while flames from the engine spread to the garage.

Harrison says the back corner of the home sustained minor fire and smoke damage. Flames and smoke caused minor damage to the inside of the garage.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames within minutes of arriving. By 2:15, two of the five fire engines left the area. Remaining crews worked to ventilate the garage and used a thermal imaging camera to make sure no flames had spread into hidden spaces inside the garage.

No injuries were reported.