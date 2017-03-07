WIBW News Now!

No injuries reported in Central Topeka house fire

by on March 7, 2017 at 5:35 AM (1 hour ago)

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a central Topeka house fire that caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.  

The fire at 1932 SW Van Buren was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to a release.

Crews were told on the way to the scene that one or more individuals were possibly trapped inside the home.

Firefighters arrived to find the front of the house fully engulfed in flames.

First responders were notified that everyone inside was able to escape without injury. Primary and secondary searches of the home confirmed that the occupants were safe.

The fire was contained and extinguished before spreading to neighboring homes.

The preliminary investigation found the fire started on the front porch.

Investigators could not immediately determine what caused the fire, but foul play is not suspected at this time.  

 

